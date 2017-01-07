LSO deputies dispatched to a Subject Driving Erratic complaint





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Constable Chris Webb arrested Harold Smith age 68 of Ellis Ln., Bimble, Kentucky on Thursday night January 5, 2017 at approximately 7:49 PM.

The arrest occurred on I–75 approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a subject driving erratic and hitting guard rails and proceeding to operate the vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene they observed this subject in the left median with severe damage to his vehicle and attempting to drive this vehicle back into traffic on I-75.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined that this subject was under the influence – he stated that he had taken Gabapentin and some unknown pills that someone had given him the day before. During the investigation this subject repeatedly kept falling asleep.

Harold Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 2nd offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; and other traffic violations.

In addition this subject was charged on a Pulaski County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on a charge of public intoxication – controlled substances. In addition this subject was charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; possession of controlled substance – third-degree; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

The subject was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



