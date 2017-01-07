KSP Investigating Deaths of Letcher County Couple





Deane, KY (January 7, 2017) – A Letcher County couple was found dead outside of their home Saturday morning in the Deane community of Letcher County.

KSP Post 13 received a call at12:02 a.m., advising that the couple had been discovered at their residence on Apple Tree Branch, and both appeared to be deceased. KSP Troopers and Detectives were dispatched to the scene, along with Neon EMS.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the bodies of a man and woman were located outside of the home.

The preliminary investigation indicates that 23 year old Tiffany Hatton and 27 year old Mark Anthony Mullins, both of Deane, had died from apparent gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide situation. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene by Letcher County Coroner Renee Campbell.

The bodies of both Hatton and Mullins have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, where autopsies will be performed on Sunday.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Billy Pollard with KSP Post 13.



