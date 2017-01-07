BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 430 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

KSP Investigating Deaths of Letcher County Couple

Saturday, 07 January 2017 15:32 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Deane, KY (January 7, 2017) – A Letcher County couple was found dead outside of their home Saturday morning in the Deane community of Letcher County.

KSP Post 13 received a call at12:02 a.m., advising that the couple had been discovered at their residence on Apple Tree Branch, and both appeared to be deceased. KSP Troopers and Detectives were dispatched to the scene, along with Neon EMS.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the bodies of a man and woman were located outside of the home.

The preliminary investigation indicates that 23 year old Tiffany Hatton and 27 year old Mark Anthony Mullins, both of Deane, had died from apparent gunshot wounds in a suspected murder-suicide situation. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene by Letcher County Coroner Renee Campbell.

The bodies of both Hatton and Mullins have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, where autopsies will be performed on Sunday.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Billy Pollard with KSP Post 13.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.