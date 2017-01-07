BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 428 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Domestic Assault complaint - Laurel County

Saturday, 07 January 2017 16:07 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Beverly Duff age 51 of Fount Hubbard Rd., London on Friday afternoon January 6, 2017 at approximately 3:27 PM.

The arrest occurred off Fount Hubbard Road, approximately 6 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic assault at a residence there.

When Sgt. Grimes arrived at the scene he learned that this subject had allegedly assaulted a male subject there with either a knife or fork, ripping his shirt. The victim fled the scene to a neighbor's residence for safety.

Beverly Duff was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.