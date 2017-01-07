Domestic Assault complaint - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Beverly Duff age 51 of Fount Hubbard Rd., London on Friday afternoon January 6, 2017 at approximately 3:27 PM.

The arrest occurred off Fount Hubbard Road, approximately 6 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic assault at a residence there.

When Sgt. Grimes arrived at the scene he learned that this subject had allegedly assaulted a male subject there with either a knife or fork, ripping his shirt. The victim fled the scene to a neighbor's residence for safety.

Beverly Duff was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



