Disorderly Conduct arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Lorine Northern age 33 Of Hatcher Rd., London on Thursday evening January 5, 2017 at approximately 6:45 PM.

The arrest occurred off Hatcher Road, approximately 3 miles east of London after Deputy Parrott was dispatched to a complaint that this subject had assaulted a staff member and was chasing others in the home.

When Deputy Parrott arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he learned that this subject had made multiple threats to harm others physically. While conducting the investigation, this subject stood up and came at Deputy Parrott and others present in a threatening manner.

Lorine Northern was charged with disorderly conduct – second degree; assault – fourth degree; terroristic threatening – second degree; and menacing and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.