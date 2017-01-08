BIGBARN Radio Live

Veterans Benefits Administration / BLS Data - December 2016, 4th Quarter 2016 and 2016 Annual

Sunday, 08 January 2017 15:04
Curtis L. Coy

By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

Happy New Year! As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics have been released.  Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information.  We have also provided the 4th quarter 2016 statistics report along with the 2016 annual report.

The national unemployment rate for December 2016 increased slightly from 4.6% to 4.7% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for December 2016 decreased from 4.8% to 4.1%.

Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.

  • BLS_Employment_Data_-_December_2016.pdf
  • BLS_Employment_Data_-_4th_Quarter_2016.pdf
  • BLS_Employment_Data_-_2016_Annual.pdf

    • Curtis L. Coy

    Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity

    Veterans Benefits Administration

    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

    Washington, DC 20420

    VA Core Values:  Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)

    Please Remember:

  • If you would like to review prior messages sent through this listserv, clickhttp://benefits.va.gov/vow/economic_opportunity.asp
  • If you would like to research, find, access, and, in time, manage your VA benefits and personal information please visit and/or register at https://www.ebenefits.va.gov/ebenefits-portal/ebenefits.portal.


