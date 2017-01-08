Veterans Benefits Administration / BLS Data - December 2016, 4th Quarter 2016 and 2016 Annual
By Curtis L. Coy
Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,
Happy New Year! As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics have been released. Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information. We have also provided the 4th quarter 2016 statistics report along with the 2016 annual report.
The national unemployment rate for December 2016 increased slightly from 4.6% to 4.7% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for December 2016 decreased from 4.8% to 4.1%.
Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.
Curtis L. Coy
Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity
Veterans Benefits Administration
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Washington, DC 20420
VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)
Please Remember: