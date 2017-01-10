Shooting victim airlifted to UK in Lexington - Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kevin Berry along with Detective Kyle Gray arrested Ella Vandijk age 46 of Carolyn Dr., Apartments, London early Tuesday morning January 10, 2017 at approximately 12:53 AM.

The arrest occurred off Carolyn Drive, approximately 6 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a shooting complaint there. While en route to the scene deputies learned that a male subject had apparently been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that this subject's boyfriend had allegedly been shot in the left leg. Deputies located the suspect in the kitchen area of the apartment.

The victim is identified as Haskell Webb age 44 of Middlesboro – he was airlifted to UK Med in Lexington for treatment of a serious gunshot wound. A 9 mm pistol and a 40 caliber pistol were located and seized.

Ella Vandijk was charged with assault – first degree – domestic violence; wanton endangerment – first-degree; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

When this subject was arrested she became extremely belligerent at the scene and during the booking process. Deputies noted that five people resided in apartments directly across the street. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Deputies assisting at the scene included Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, and Deputy Cody Faulconer. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and PHI helicopter.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Investigation is continuing by Detective Kevin Berry and Detective Kyle Gray.



