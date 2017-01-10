Owner of stolen car & accused thief both arrested after WCSD investigation





WCSD Press Release - The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is reporting that around 1:30 a.m. January 8, 2017, K9 Deputy Brian Hensley responded to a report that a car had been stolen at gun point from a residence along Hwy 904. Whitley County E911 provided Dep. Hensley with a description of the vehicle. While Dep. Hensley was en route to where the theft occurred, he passed what appeared to be the stolen 2001 Ford Mustang.

The Mustang, which was traveling in the opposite direction, accelerated. Dep. Hensley lost site of the vehicle but believed may have turned onto Yaden Cemetery Road. Dep. Hensley located the vehicle behind a garage along that road. In the vehicle was 23-year-old Ethan S. Powers.

Powers was taken into custody with a fanny pack around his waist, which contained pills believed to be Clonazepam. In Powers’ possession was over $450 in cash, plastic baggies and a set of digital weighing scales.

Powers was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property under $10,000, third-degree possession of a controlled substances, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer a false name or address, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and warrants for non payment of fines and failure to appear.

The Mustang’s owner, 33-year-old Orlando Luna, was asked to look through the car to determine if anything was missing. In the car were two cell phones, which Luna told Dep. Hensley were his. It was later determined that Luna took the iPhone knowing it was not his but belonged to Powers.

Luna was found to be in possession of a small quantity of pills believed to be Clonazepam and a needle. He was arrested and charged with attempted theft by unlawful taking over $500, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powers and Luna were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. Dep. Hensley was assisted by Dep. James Tabor and Williamsburg Police Department Officer Cody Jeffries.

Photo of Ethan S. Powers courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

No photo available for Orlando Luna