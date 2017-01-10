BIGBARN Radio Live

Shoplifting and Public Intoxication - Laurel County

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 14:49
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier arrested Ryan Cooper age 29 of Highway 521, McKee on Saturday night January 7, 2017 at approximately 8:12 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 30 E., approximately 6 miles north of London after this subject was allegedly detained for shoplifting at Family Dollar there.

When Deputy Napier arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, he determined that this subject was under the influence – this subject stated he had taken Xanax and Suboxone earlier. This subject had three sets of women's socks on his person when he was detained.

Ryan Cooper was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting and public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

