Sheriff John Root releases names of 14 suspects wanted by LSO





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking 14 more individuals they were not able to locate during "Operation Fresh Start" – The Sheriff's office drug roundup of 34 suspects.

The roundup was conducted early Friday morning January 6, 2017 – the Sheriff's Office located 19 individuals charging 17 of them with drug trafficking offenses. Attached is a listing of the suspects the Sheriff's office is currently attempting to locate:

Kristen Lynch

Michael Shawn Smith

Denver Waddle

Tammy Peters

Justin Goforth

Ricky Witt

Michael Bowling

Mark Wagers

Chris Mahan

Bobbie Breeding

Roy Keith Hacker

Kimberly Boggs

Perry Lance Valentour

Doug Hacker

Liza Godfrey

Elbert Lee McFadden

Any individuals found assisting or harboring any of these fugitives is subject to be charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension.

If anyone has any information regarding the location of any of the suspects, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606 – 864 – 6600 or 606-878 – 7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore continue to investigate.

Investigations into drug trafficking will continue on a daily basis.