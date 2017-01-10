BIGBARN Radio Live

Sheriff John Root releases names of 14 suspects wanted by LSO

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 15:11
Sheriff John Roo

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking 14 more individuals they were not able to locate during "Operation Fresh Start" – The Sheriff's office drug roundup of 34 suspects.

The roundup was conducted early Friday morning January 6, 2017 – the Sheriff's Office located 19 individuals charging 17 of them with drug trafficking offenses. Attached is a listing of the suspects the Sheriff's office is currently attempting to locate:

  • Kristen Lynch
  • Michael Shawn Smith
  • Denver Waddle
  • Tammy Peters
  • Justin Goforth
  • Ricky Witt
  • Michael Bowling
  • Mark Wagers
  • Chris Mahan
  • Bobbie Breeding
  • Roy Keith Hacker
  • Kimberly Boggs
  • Perry Lance Valentour
  • Doug Hacker
  • Liza Godfrey
  • Elbert Lee McFadden

    • Any individuals found assisting or harboring any of these fugitives is subject to be charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension.

    If anyone has any information regarding the location of any of the suspects, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606 – 864 – 6600 or 606-878 – 7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

    Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore continue to investigate.

    Investigations into drug trafficking will continue on a daily basis.

