LSO deputy jails subject on Theft by Unlawful Taking & multiple other charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Christy Stephens age 35 Highway 92 West, Williamsburg on Monday afternoon January 9, 2017 at approximately 4:07 PM.

The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County off South Stewart Rd., approximately 9 miles south of London after Deputy Parrott was dispatched to a shoplifting complaint there.

Upon arrival Deputy Parrott learned that this subject had driven her blue colored Suzuki Forenza to Walmart and had allegedly taken an $18 pair of boots. This subject allegedly had several hundred dollars in her wallet.

During the investigation, Deputy Parrott noted this subject appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine and following the investigation was determined to be under the influence.

Christy Stephens was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 3rd offense; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; knowingly fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits; theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500; giving officer false name or address; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – second offense and no registration plates. During the investigation and arrest this individual was found in possession of another person's benefit's card.

Christy Stephens was also charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense.

In addition this subject was charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.

In addition this subject was charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of terroristic threatening – third-degree and contempt of court.

In addition this subject was charged on a McCreary County warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking under $500 – allegedly this individual took another individual's purse containing cash and Social Security card and credit cards and medical cards.

Christy Stevens was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.