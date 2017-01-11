BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - Drug arrest in Harlan County

Wednesday, 11 January 2017
Coldiron, Ky. - On January 8, 2017 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan Drug Interdiction Team along with TFC.Dallas Eubanks with the KSP Canine Section conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations on a passenger car on HWY 119 in the Coldiron community of Harlan County.

TFC. Eubanks deployed his canine and conducted a search of the passenger vehicle. The canine alerted to the exterior of the passenger car and during a subsequent hand search of the passenger car approximately 13 ounces of synthetic marijuana, .75 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia where located and seized.

Chad Nolan, 24 of Middlesboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, and drug paraphernalia- buy/possess. Mr. Nolan was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Trooper Joey Brigmon is continuing the investigation. Also assisted were Tpr. Brandon Burton and TFC. Dalllas Eubanks.

Inset photo of the accused courtesy of the Harlan County Detention Center.

