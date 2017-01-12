BIGBARN Radio Live

Outstanding Warrant arrest by LSO deputies

Thursday, 12 January 2017 12:14
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge"along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Martha House age 25 of Mill Creek, Corbin early Sunday morning January 8, 2017 at approximately 1:08 AM.

The arrest occurred of West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in a business parking lot approximately 12 miles south of London while deputies were conducting investigations regarding drug activity in that area.

Deputies observed a car parked in a suspicious spot and a female subject nearby and determined that she had an outstanding warrant. Deputy Grigsby deployed is K – 9 "Edge" who alerted on the vehicle and deputies located six syringes, a cut straw with residue and Clonopin and Neurotin pills.

Martha House was charged with possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; illegal possession of legend drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

