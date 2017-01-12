Foot Pursuit leads to Felony Arrest and Drug Possession - Whitley County





WCSD UNIT 66 | - The Whitley County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on 01-10-2017 around 10:30 PM, K-9 Deputy Brian Hensley and Deputy Jonas Saunders responded to 206 Henry Barton Road to execute a felony warrant on a Ryan P. Mason 26 of Williamsburg.

Once deputies entered the residence, Ryan Mason ran to the back bathroom and locked himself inside. As Deputies reached the bathroom, they could hear Ryan Mason jumping out the window in an attempt to flee from them.

Both Deputies ran outside of the residence and proceeded to chase Ryan Mason down the road to where they caught up with him behind the neighbors residence. Ryan Mason then started kicking at the deputies and trying to get away, but the deputies were able to restrain him and effectively make the arrest.

Upon searching Ryan Mason, Deputies located a metal container that contained a small orange pill believed to be Suboxon.

Ryan Mason was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Possession Controlled Substance 3rd, Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container, and a Felony Circuit Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Photo is courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center