Frederick County, Maryland Man Arrested For Child Pornography





(Frederick, MD) – Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have arrested and charged a Frederick County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jeremy Paul Davidson, 28, of Frederick, MD. He is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Subsequent to his arrest, Davidson was transported to the Frederick County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Earlier this year, an online investigation began involving the distribution and possession of child pornography by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators obtained images of child pornography that were being distributed from a specific internet address.

When it was determined the suspect lived outside of their jurisdiction in Worcester County, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was requested to take the lead in the investigation. Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his exact location in Frederick County.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was served at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Davidson was identified and found to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was subsequently arrested without incident.

Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit is the lead in the investigation. Assistance was provided by troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick City Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The investigation continues..