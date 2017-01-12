BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 283 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Frederick County, Maryland Man Arrested For Child Pornography

Thursday, 12 January 2017 14:23 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


(Frederick, MD) – Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have arrested and charged a Frederick County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jeremy Paul Davidson, 28, of Frederick, MD. He is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Subsequent to his arrest, Davidson was transported to the Frederick County Central Booking Center for processing and to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Earlier this year, an online investigation began involving the distribution and possession of child pornography by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators obtained images of child pornography that were being distributed from a specific internet address.

When it was determined the suspect lived outside of their jurisdiction in Worcester County, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit was requested to take the lead in the investigation. Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his exact location in Frederick County.

Troopers obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was served at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Davidson was identified and found to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was subsequently arrested without incident.

Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit is the lead in the investigation. Assistance was provided by troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick City Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The investigation continues..

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.