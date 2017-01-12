Subject wanted on 3 Warrants of Arrest nabbed by LSO deputy





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Crystal Young age 39 of Howser Lane, Gray, Ky on Monday evening January 8, 2017 at approximately 5:07 PM.

The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart's loss prevention team detained this subject.

When Deputy Faulconer arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he learned that this subject had allegedly attempted to take $55.71 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

Crystal Young was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.

In addition this subject was charged on a Leslie County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging promoting contraband – first-degree.

In addition this subject was charged on 2 Bell County bench warrants of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and driving on DUI suspended license – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.