Another "Operation Fresh Start" drug roundup arrest





Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Lt. Greg Poynter arrested Tammy Peters age 39 of Taylor School Road, London , on Tuesday afternoon Jan. 10th, 2017 at approximately 1:45 P.M.

The arrest occurred on Taylor School Road, approx. 6 miles east of London after Tammy Peters was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substances-1st degree-1st offense (oxycodone).

This subject was being sought by the Sheriff's office regarding the drug roundup - "Operation Fresh Start" which was conducted on January 6th, 2017 where sheriff's deputies were seeking 35 individuals on drug trafficking charges throughout Laurel County based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore.

So far, 20 persons have been arrested, and additional arrests will be continuing.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff Root stated that his "War on Drugs" will be continuing.