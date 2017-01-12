BIGBARN Radio Live

LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN ON CHARGES OF REPEATED SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

Thursday, 12 January 2017
LONDON KY—On Tuesday, Jan. 10th London Police arrested 61-year-old Dannie Nunley, of London on charges of repeated sexual abuse with a minor.

While patrolling, Det. Sgt. Joe Smith, Sgt. Travis Hurley, and Sgt. Daniel Robinson stopped Nunley on a traffic stop on KY-229. Through investigation it was determined that Nunley was wanted on a Laurel County indictment warrant and charged with 10 sexually related offenses.

Dannie Nunley was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, three counts of incest, and two counts of first-degree rape. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

