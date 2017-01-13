LSO Detective Kevin Berry promoted





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root has announced that Detective Kevin Berry has been promoted to the rank of Detective Sgt. effective January 9, 2017.

Detective Berry has four years of experience at the Laurel County Sheriff's office – just over a year of experience as a detective.

Also he is a member of the sheriff's office Special Response Unit.

In addition he has prior law enforcement experience from another agency.

Sheriff Root stated that Detective Berry will be an asset to the Laurel County Sheriff's office and the citizens of Laurel County.