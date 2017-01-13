BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 210 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

LSO Detective Kevin Berry promoted

Friday, 13 January 2017 08:52 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root  has announced that Detective Kevin Berry has been promoted to the rank of Detective Sgt. effective January 9, 2017.

Detective Berry has four years of experience at the Laurel County Sheriff's office – just over a year of experience as a detective.

Also he is a member of the sheriff's office Special Response Unit.

In addition he has prior law enforcement experience from another agency.

Sheriff Root stated that Detective Berry will be an asset to the Laurel County Sheriff's office and the citizens of Laurel County.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.