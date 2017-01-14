Officer involved shooting in Whitley County

Williamsburg, Ky. (January 14, 2017) On January 13, 2017 at 10:44 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London received a call from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needing assistance involving an officer involved shooting on U.S. 25W (south) in Williamsburg.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooting at 10:12 p.m. that occurred at a residence off of U.S.25W in Williamsburg. Two deputies arrived at the residence and entered the residence. Once the deputies entered into the residence a female brandished a weapon and pointed it at the deputies. One of the deputies fired his weapon at the female striking her. The female was transported to Baptist Health Corbin and then transported to U.K. Medical Center in Lexington for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

While deputies were on the scene they located three individuals deceased inside of the residence. At this time cause of death has not been determined.

Names of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been notified.

Detectives and Troopers from Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London is currently on the scene conducting the investigation.