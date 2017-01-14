LSO deputies recover vehicle reported as stolen to authorities in Clay County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston was dispatched to investigate a complaint of two individuals asking for money at a business off Johnson Road, approximately 1/2 mile east of London on Friday morning January 13, 2017 at approximately 11:30 AM.

When Deputy Houston arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, he learned that the Jeep Cherokee the two individuals had driven there was a reported stolen vehicle – stolen out of Laurel County on Ky 472 and reported as stolen to authorities in Clay County.

In addition, drugs, and burglary tools were found in their possession. One of the individuals – Jesse Smith admitted to shooting Suboxone earlier on this date and both subjects were determined to be under the influence.

Also both individuals were wanted individuals – wanted on outstanding warrants. Deputy Houston along with Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Brad Mink arrested the two individuals who are identified as:

Jesse Smith age 24 of Hog Camp Branch Rd., Tyner charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of burglary tools; possession of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Jackson County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of criminal mischief – third-degree; terroristic threatening – third-degree; and menacing.

Andrew Hacker age 24 of Black Lick Rd., McKee charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of burglary tools; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – controlled substances; and other traffic violations. In addition, this subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Jackson County Circuit Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of meth precursor – first offense.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the investigation was Deputy Brandon Broughton.

Photos of accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.

Also a photo of the recovered stolen vehicle is attached and a photo of drugs and drug paraphernalia seized.



