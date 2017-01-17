Theft by Unlawful Taking – $10,000 or more but under $1 million dollars / Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested Joshua Karr age 24 of John Parker Rd., London on Thursday afternoon January 12, 2017 at approximately 3:25 PM.

The arrest occurred on Little Lane, in London after London City Police assisted Deputy Dinsmore in detaining a suspect in a white colored Hyandai that had been reported stolen.

Deputy Keith Dinsmore investigated that theft which occurred on Hemlock Lane, approximately 2 miles south of London where allegedly this subject took the keys of the vehicle and took the vehicle from the driveway there.

Joshua Karr was charged with theft by unlawful taking– $10,000 or more but under $1 million dollars. In addition this subject was found with a used needle on his person and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.