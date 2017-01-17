BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1182 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

KSP - Injury Collision

Tuesday, 17 January 2017 05:57 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Baxter, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday. The crash was reported shortly before 6:00 o’clock p.m.

According to the investigation, Mary Blanton, of Harlan, was operating a 2003 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on US 421. Jonah Smith of Wallins, was operating a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja traveling South on US 421.

Ms. Blanton was attempting to turn onto W Highway 72 at Dairy Queen when she collided with Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith was transported by Johnson’s LifeCare to Harlan ARH. He was then airlifted to Holsten Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. His condition is unknown at this time.

Ms. Blanton was taken to Harlan ARH by Trans-Star EMS and was treated for the injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigation continues into this collision by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Tyler Teaney. He was assisted on scene by KSP Sgt. Jay Perkins, Trooper Jared Boggs, Harlan Police Department and Harlan City Fire Department.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.