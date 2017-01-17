KSP - Injury Collision





Baxter, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday. The crash was reported shortly before 6:00 o’clock p.m.

According to the investigation, Mary Blanton, of Harlan, was operating a 2003 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on US 421. Jonah Smith of Wallins, was operating a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja traveling South on US 421.

Ms. Blanton was attempting to turn onto W Highway 72 at Dairy Queen when she collided with Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith was transported by Johnson’s LifeCare to Harlan ARH. He was then airlifted to Holsten Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. His condition is unknown at this time.

Ms. Blanton was taken to Harlan ARH by Trans-Star EMS and was treated for the injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigation continues into this collision by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Tyler Teaney. He was assisted on scene by KSP Sgt. Jay Perkins, Trooper Jared Boggs, Harlan Police Department and Harlan City Fire Department.