LONDON POLICE ARREST TWO AT THE DOG PATCH SHOPPING CENTER

LONDON KY—On Tuesday, Jan. 10th London Police received a complaint through Dispatch of a possible intoxicated subject at the Daniel Boone Community Action Agency in the Dog Patch Shopping Center.

Through investigation, a male and a female were arrested at the scene.

When Sgt. Daniel Robinson and Sgt. Travis Hurley arrived at the agency, Kimberly D. Boone, 47, of East Bernstadt, was inside and appeared to be under the influence, while Phillip L. Hurley, 44, of London was outside in a vehicle. Boone’s speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet. Located within her front jacket pocket were five orange pills outside of their original container, which were identified as generic Gabapentin, a non-scheduled substance.

Kimberly Boone was arrested and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol. Phillip Hurley was arrested and two Laurel County bench warrants were served on him for failure to appear in court and contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.

Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

