Vehicle Enforcement make Drug Arrest - Bell County





Middlesboro, Ky. - On Monday January16th 2017 around 11:00 A.M. Officer Tyler Teaney with KSP Vehicle Enforcement stopped a commercial vehicle for a safety inspection after observing the vehicle disregarding a traffic control device near 25th street in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

During the course of the investigative traffic stop, Teaney found the operator 47 year old David Pressnell of Arthur, Tennessee with log book violations and in possession of unauthorized prescription medication (2 Hydrocodone, 1 clonazepam pills,16 flexural) pills all not in proper containers as required for prescription medication.

Pressnell was arrested without incident and Lodged in the Bell County Detention Center on charges: Violation FMCSA Part 395: disregard traffic control device: possession controlled substance 1st and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Photo courtesy of the Bell County Detention Center.