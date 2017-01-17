BIGBARN Radio Live

Theft by Unlawful Taking arrest in Laurel County

Tuesday, 17 January 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Heather Roesch age 38 of Reams Lane, London on Wednesday afternoon January 11, 2017 at approximately 4:36 PM.

The arrest occurred off Childers Drive in London after deputies investigated a complaint that an iPhone that had been misplaced had been unlawfully removed from a business in London.

Deputies were able to track the phone and located the phone at another business' public restroom where it had been left by the suspect who apparently feared being caught with the phone.

When arrested, the suspect stated that she did take the phone. The phone was returned to the victim.

Heather Roesch was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Deputies assisting on the investigation included Deputy Larry Parrott, Deputy Rick Cloyd, Deputy Keith Dinsmore, and Deputy Travis Napier.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

