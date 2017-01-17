LSO Gains a New Detective





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root welcomes Detective Chris Edwards to the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

Detective Edwards brings a great deal of experience with him including over 20 years with London City Police where he retired. His last 13 years there he worked with DEA (the national Drug Enforcement Agency).

Among his credentials are accident reconstructionist and hostage negotiator. He is assigned as a general investigation detective at the Laurel Sheriff's Office and can assist the narcotics detectives.

Sheriff Root stated that Detective Edwards will be a valuable asset to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Laurel County.

