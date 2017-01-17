BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1181 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Help sought identifying suspect in Whitley County car theft

Tuesday, 17 January 2017 10:10 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share




WCSD Press Release - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a 2002 black Jeep Liberty that occurred around 7:40 a.m. January 13, 2017 at the Friendly Food Mart in the Woodbine community.

The sheriff’s department is seeking to identify the man in these photos.

Anybody who may be able to identify this man or has knowledge about the vehicle theft is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

Sergeant Todd Shelley is leading the investigation. He was assisted by Detective John Hill.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.