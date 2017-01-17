Samuel D. Harrod
Now Hiring
in Clay County
Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.
Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163
Help sought identifying suspect in Whitley County car theft
WCSD Press Release - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a 2002 black Jeep Liberty that occurred around 7:40 a.m. January 13, 2017 at the Friendly Food Mart in the Woodbine community.
The sheriff’s department is seeking to identify the man in these photos.
Anybody who may be able to identify this man or has knowledge about the vehicle theft is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.
Sergeant Todd Shelley is leading the investigation. He was assisted by Detective John Hill.