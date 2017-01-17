Help sought identifying suspect in Whitley County car theft













WCSD Press Release - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a 2002 black Jeep Liberty that occurred around 7:40 a.m. January 13, 2017 at the Friendly Food Mart in the Woodbine community.

The sheriff’s department is seeking to identify the man in these photos.

Anybody who may be able to identify this man or has knowledge about the vehicle theft is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.

Sergeant Todd Shelley is leading the investigation. He was assisted by Detective John Hill.



