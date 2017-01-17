BIGBARN Radio Live

Update to the Officer Involved Shooting and Murder Investigation / Whitley County

Williamsburg, Ky. (January 17, 2017) - On January 13, 2017 at 10:44 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London received a call from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needing assistance involving an officer involved shooting on U.S. 25W (south) in Williamsburg.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooting at 10:12 p.m. that occurred at a residence off of U.S.25W in Williamsburg.

Two deputies arrived at the residence and entered the residence. Once the deputies entered into the residence a female brandished a weapon and pointed it at the deputies. One of the deputies fired his weapon at the female striking her.

The female was transported to Baptist Health Corbin and then transported to U.K. Medical Center in Lexington for treatment.

While deputies were on the scene they located three individuals deceased inside of the residence.

** UPDATE**

On Saturday, January 13, 2017 KSP Detective Billy Correll charged Courtney L. Taylor, 41, of Williamsburg, KY with three counts of Murder- Domestic Violence and two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder (Police Officer).

Taylor remains in the University of Kentucky Medical Center in stable condition. Upon her release she will be transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Detective Billy Correll is continuing the investigation.

