Drug Arrest on Mosley Branch in Whitley County

Press Release by WCSD UNIT 66 - On 01-16-2017 around 9:30 P.M. Deputy James Tabor and K-9 Deputy Brian Hensley located a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle on a side road off of Mosley Branch in the Woodbine community stuck in a mud hole.

Located in the vehicle were Walter Jones, 46 of Corbin and Conda Jones, 49 of Jellico Tn.

Upon investigation, Deputies determined that both subjects were under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was asked to exit the vehicle. Once both Walter and Conda Jones exited the vehicle, they both seemed to be very tense and hyper.

Walter Jones who was in the driver seat of the vehicle admitted that he had gotten the vehicle stuck and was attempting to get it out when the deputies located them.

Deputies also located a straw used to smoke meth lying in the passenger floor board were Conda Jones was sitting. Located in the pocket of Conda Jones was two pieces of aluminum foil and three plastic baggies with a white crystal substance inside of them believed to be methamphetamine.

Deputy Tabor arrested Walter Jones and took him to BRMC to have blood drawn for the DUI and Deputy Hensley arrested Conda Jones for the Methamphetamine.

While Deputy Hensley was en route to Whitley County Detention Center, he noticed a male subject walking in the roadway just before Browns Creek Road. Deputy Hensley made contact with Trenton Lawson, 19 of Rockholds who appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Trenton Lawson was under the influence of Marijuana and Suboxon. Located in Trenton Lawson’s pocket was three needles, one of them being a used needle.

Walter Jones was arrested for Operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no operators license, no insurance, and failure to register vehicle.

Conda Jones was arrested for Public intoxication, Possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription of controlled substance not in original container.

Trenton Lawson was arrested for Public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

