Traffic Stop in Laurel County Leads to Arrest

Thursday, 19 January 2017 06:33 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Kayla Smith age 21 of Jenny Ln., Corbin on Tuesday night January 17, 2017 at approximately 9:38 PM.

The arrest occurred on American Greeting Card Road, approximately 9 miles south of London after Deputy Cloyd conducted a traffic stop on a red colored Pontiac G6. The driver opened the car door during the stop, and during the traffic stop Deputy Cloyd detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle – this subject stated she had not smoked marijuana for 1 1/2 hours.

Deputy Cloyd conducted an investigation on the driver determining that she was under the influence. In addition, this subject had two small children in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Kayla Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of marijuana; wanton endangerment – second degree; one headlight; rear license plate not illuminated; and other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The children were placed with a close family friend.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

