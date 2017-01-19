BIGBARN Radio Live

Vehicle parked in middle of roadway complaint - Laurel County

Thursday, 19 January 2017 06:54
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer along with Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier arrested Robert Ramsey age 33 of Tom Cat Trail, London on Monday night January 16, 2016 at approximately 10:04 PM.

The arrest occurred on New Salem Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject was standing outside a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway and he appeared to be intoxicated and was brandishing a handgun.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located this subject outside a gold colored Ford pickup blocking the roadway with no lights on.

Deputies conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was under the influence. This subject told deputies that he had a gun inside the truck. During the arrest deputies found this subject in possession of a bag of methamphetamine.

Robert Ramsey was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense- methamphetamine; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

