LSO deputies charge subject with Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief

Thursday, 19 January 2017 07:13
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Noah Saylor age 37 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London early Tuesday morning January 17, 2017 at approximately 1:25 AM.

The arrest occurred off Chaney Ridge Road, approximately 6 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject was very intoxicated and was driving a vehicle and allegedly destroying a neighbor's mailbox.

When deputies arrived at the scene and they located this subject in a yard creating a disturbance. Deputies noted that this subject smelled of alcoholic beverages and was determined to be under the influence. Deputies found damaged property in that area including a wooden fence, a mailbox, a street sign, and a stop sign that had all been torn down.

Noah Saylor was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct; and criminal mischief – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

