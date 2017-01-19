Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Brandon Collier age 30 Of East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt early Tuesday morning January 17, 2017 at approximately 3:12 AM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1376 East, approximately 6 miles north of London after Deputy Grigsby was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject creating a disturbance there. Apparently deputies had responded to this address on numerous occasions in the past 24 hours due to this subject creating a disturbance there.

The most recent complaint had been checked 20 min. earlier, and deputies were again called back to the residence for a disturbance. On this occasion Deputy Grigsby learned there had been a physical altercation where this subject had allegedly pushed the victim into a wall causing minor injuries to the victim's back and doing a small amount of damage to the wall.

Brandon Collier was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.