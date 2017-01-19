BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 686 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Domestic Violence arrest in Laurel County

Thursday, 19 January 2017 07:29 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Brandon Collier age 30 Of East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt early Tuesday morning January 17, 2017 at approximately 3:12 AM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1376 East, approximately 6 miles north of London after Deputy Grigsby was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject creating a disturbance there. Apparently deputies had responded to this address on numerous occasions in the past 24 hours due to this subject creating a disturbance there.

The most recent complaint had been checked 20 min. earlier, and deputies were again called back to the residence for a disturbance. On this occasion Deputy Grigsby learned there had been a physical altercation where this subject had allegedly pushed the victim into a wall causing minor injuries to the victim's back and doing a small amount of damage to the wall.

Brandon Collier was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.