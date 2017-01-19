Arrests in Laurel County following a welfare check on 8 year old child
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, and Knox County Sheriff's deputies conducted a joint investigation after Knox County deputies received a welfare check complaint from West Knox Elementary school (in the edge of Knox County to check on an 8 year old child) --during the investigation it was determined that the child resided in the southern end of Laurel County off Ky. 233, 12 miles south of London.
Laurel County deputies were contacted and were accompanied by a Knox County deputy to the residence in Laurel County. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with a female subject who was the homeowner and mother of the child in question. Deputies also knew that the female subject's ex-husband had an outstanding warrant of arrest and determined that he was inside the residence.
Deputies located the wanted suspect Casey Lockhart inside the residence.
In plain view deputies located drug paraphernalia and secured permission from the homeowner to conduct a search of the residence where they found a large amount of methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, a glass pipe, a digital scale, a large amount of US currency, and a shotgun.
A second individual, who was a convicted felon, was also located inside the residence.
Deputies arrested the following individuals identifying them as:
The 3 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Deputies involved in the investigation and arrests:
Investigation is continuing by Laurel County Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore.
Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.