Arrests in Laurel County following a welfare check on 8 year old child

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's deputies, and Knox County Sheriff's deputies conducted a joint investigation after Knox County deputies received a welfare check complaint from West Knox Elementary school (in the edge of Knox County to check on an 8 year old child) --during the investigation it was determined that the child resided in the southern end of Laurel County off Ky. 233, 12 miles south of London.

Laurel County deputies were contacted and were accompanied by a Knox County deputy to the residence in Laurel County. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with a female subject who was the homeowner and mother of the child in question. Deputies also knew that the female subject's ex-husband had an outstanding warrant of arrest and determined that he was inside the residence.

Deputies located the wanted suspect Casey Lockhart inside the residence.

In plain view deputies located drug paraphernalia and secured permission from the homeowner to conduct a search of the residence where they found a large amount of methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, a glass pipe, a digital scale, a large amount of US currency, and a shotgun.

A second individual, who was a convicted felon, was also located inside the residence.

Deputies arrested the following individuals identifying them as:

Casey Lockhart age 42 of Highway 233, (The subject wanted on a warrant and also found inside the residence where the drugs were found) London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on 2 Laurel County warrants of arrest – one charging theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

Richard Harris age 39 Of Cardinal Southeast Rd., Calhoun, GA charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – more than 2 grams of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anthony Skaggs age 30 of Johnson Hollow Rd., Gray, Ky charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Knox County warrant of arrest charging fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot-- regarding an incident where this subject allegedly fled from Knox County Deputy Sidney Wagner.

The 3 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Deputies involved in the investigation and arrests:

For Laurel County included Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Brandon Broughton and Detective James Sizemore.

For Knox County Sheriff's office – Deputy Keith Liford.

Also assisting was the Family Resource Center from Lynn Camp/West Knox.

Investigation is continuing by Laurel County Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore.

Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



