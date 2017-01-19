Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Visits Thousands of Students Across Kentucky





FRANKFORT, Ky — Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton traveled across Kentucky last week meeting with over 2,000 high school students to share her personal story and promote the Lt. Gov.’s Entrepreneurship Challenge (LGEC).

The visits included stops in Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Grant, and Boyle counties.

Lt. Gov. Hampton briefly discussed her personal story of rising from poverty and encouraged students to surround themselves with people who uplift rather than hold back. She cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and NASA as two of the most inspirational influences in helping her dream beyond her circumstances.

After sharing her story, Hampton’s time was dedicated to sharing details of the LGEC with students and giving them examples of how entrepreneurial endeavors (e.g., Apple, Uber) have led to positive societal changes and innovative job opportunities.

“Visiting with students, answering their questions, and sharing my story are some of the best parts about being Kentucky’s Lt. Gov.,” said Hampton. “I want students to know as well as believe that they are wildly creative and capable of incredible accomplishments.”

More information on the Lt. Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge can be found at www.kylgec.com