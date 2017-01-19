BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 764 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

LSO deputies arrest man for Unlawful Imprisonment & multiple other charges

Thursday, 19 January 2017 16:55 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Major Rodney VanZant arrested Ronnie McQueen age 24 of Pine Hill Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2017 at approximately 12:08 PM.

The arrest occurred at Corbin Manor Apartments, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute complaint between a male and a female subject there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies could hear the two individuals arguing inside the apartment and then heard the victim scream telling the offender to quit. When the victim answered the door she had visible injuries to her face and was crying. Deputies entered the residence and found the suspect hiding behind a door.

An investigation was conducted and deputies learned that the suspect had allegedly forced entry into the apartment through the sliding rear door and had allegedly struck her and refused to leave the residence.

In addition, deputies learned that the suspect refused to let the victim leave the residence.The suspect had been served a written notice to not be back on the property.The sliding door had damage to it.

Ronnie McQueen was charged with criminal trespassing – third degree; burglary – second degree; unlawful imprisonment – second degree; assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; fleeing or evading police – second degree – on foot; criminal mischief – third degree; and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.