LSO deputies arrest man for Unlawful Imprisonment & multiple other charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Major Rodney VanZant arrested Ronnie McQueen age 24 of Pine Hill Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2017 at approximately 12:08 PM.

The arrest occurred at Corbin Manor Apartments, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute complaint between a male and a female subject there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies could hear the two individuals arguing inside the apartment and then heard the victim scream telling the offender to quit. When the victim answered the door she had visible injuries to her face and was crying. Deputies entered the residence and found the suspect hiding behind a door.

An investigation was conducted and deputies learned that the suspect had allegedly forced entry into the apartment through the sliding rear door and had allegedly struck her and refused to leave the residence.

In addition, deputies learned that the suspect refused to let the victim leave the residence.The suspect had been served a written notice to not be back on the property.The sliding door had damage to it.

Ronnie McQueen was charged with criminal trespassing – third degree; burglary – second degree; unlawful imprisonment – second degree; assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; fleeing or evading police – second degree – on foot; criminal mischief – third degree; and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.