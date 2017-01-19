Burglary – First Degree one of several charges facing subject jailed by LSO





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Justin Hamblin age 28 of Flatwoods Frozen Camp Rd., Corbin on Wednesday night January 18, 2017 at approximately 6:56 PM.

The arrest occurred off Tiffany Lane, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a burglary that had taken place on Flatwoods Road.

While en route to the scene, deputies were advised that the burglary victims had found the suspect that had allegedly broken into their house and were detaining him until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation the suspect admitted to the burglary and that he had stashed the items in the field next to the residence – this subject had taken a shotgun and several other items from the residence and had apparently smashed the glass out of the door to gain entry into the residence. The suspect stated he had smoked marijuana and taken Suboxone earlier.

Deputies found the subject in possession of brass knuckles concealed on his person.

Justin Hamblin was charged with burglary – first degree; carrying a concealed weapon; public intoxication – controlled substances; and criminal mischief – first-degree.

In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging burglary – first-degree; theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million; and Criminal mischief – first-degree regarding a complaint filed by Trooper John Pratt alleging that this subject entered the home of a victim with the intent to commit a crime and took one revolver and two rifles along with several other items and caused damage to a door to gain entry and caused extensive damage inside the home.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.




