Drug Detection K-9 Alerts Trooper To A Million Dollar Marijuana Load

On January 20th at approximately 09:27 A.M. An Idaho State Police Trooper initiated a traffic stop on I90 at milepost 45, near Kellogg, on a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

During the course of the traffic stop the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who gave a positive alert to illegal drugs. A probable cause search revealed 378 pounds of marijuana.

The two suspects were arrested for marijuana trafficking and booked into the Shoshone County Jail. The marijuana is valued in excess of 1 million dollars.