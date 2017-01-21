BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 470 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Drug Detection K-9 Alerts Trooper To A Million Dollar Marijuana Load

Saturday, 21 January 2017 13:20 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

On January 20th at approximately 09:27 A.M. An Idaho State Police Trooper initiated a traffic stop on I90 at milepost 45, near Kellogg, on a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

During the course of the traffic stop the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who gave a positive alert to illegal drugs. A probable cause search revealed 378 pounds of marijuana.

The two suspects were arrested for marijuana trafficking and booked into the Shoshone County Jail. The marijuana is valued in excess of 1 million dollars.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.