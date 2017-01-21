KSP-Vehicle Enforcement Investigates Commercial Vehicle Crash





Gray, Ky. - On Thursday January 19th 2017 around 10:30 A.M. officer Jason Freeman with KSP Vehicle Enforcement responded to an injury accident located near the 16 mile marker on US25E in Gray, Kentucky.

Upon arrival and through investigation Freeman found 57 year old Larry G. Mink of Lexington Kentucky had been traveling south on US25E when he lost control of his 2015 Freightliner overturning in the median causing debris to strike a 2010 Buick La Cross being operated by 31 year old Randy A. Wilson of Middlesboro, Kentucky.

A Passenger in the vehicle, 21 year old John Buttery of Middlesboro, Kentucky as well as a passenger in the tractor trailer, 46 year old Christy Drysdale of Lexington Kentucky both received minor non life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Drugs and Alcohol are not suspected factors and all parties were wearing seat belts at time of crash.

Assisting on Scene: CVE Sgt. Derek Cundiff, CVE Sgt. Mike Taylor, CVE Officer Chad Alexander. Kentucky State Police, Knox Co EMS and Bailey Switch Fire Department. Officer Jason Freeman continues the investigation.