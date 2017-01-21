BIGBARN Radio Live

Deputy adds charge in counterfeit case - Whitley County

Saturday, 21 January 2017
WCSD Press Release | Jan 21, 2017 | - On January 19, 2017, Deputy Joe Prewitt charged Donnie Eric Grubb, 35, of Williamsburg with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Dep. Prewitt determined that Grubb used a counterfeit $50 bill at Ed’s Place, a store in the Canadatown community. An employee of the store contacted Whitley County E911 after suspecting the money was fake.

Prior to Dep. Prewitt’s investigation, Williamsburg police arrested Grubb. They received multiple calls from Williamsburg businesses regarding potential counterfeit $50 bills. They apprehended Grubb during a traffic stop and charged him with counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and tampering with physical evidence.

The sheriff’s department’s charge was added while Grubb was in jail.

At this time, the sheriff’s department cautions all area businesses and residents to carefully inspect $50 bills. According to Dep. Prewitt, the bill he recovered (pictured here) appeared real but did not feel real.

Inset photo of the accused courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

