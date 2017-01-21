Preacher Bill Holeman - Spiritual Leader, Servant of God

CCN staff report

Clay County, Kentucky - Our children, our community, and our region has lost one of its best and hardest-working angels of God.

Preacher Bill Holeman with his famous sidekicks “Henry and Homer”

Preacher Bill Holeman well known for his youth ministries and outreach mission to include school programs with his famous sidekicks “Henry and Homer” as well as The Crusaders which included great musicians, puppeteers, and singers entertained and shared the positive message of Jesus Christ to countless thousands of children. Further still, Preacher Bill was a driving force in the development and operations of the Youth Haven Bible Camp at Beattyville, Kentucky and the Christian Youth Center at Manchester, Kentucky.

Bill and Joyce Holeman have been ministering with Kentucky Mountain Mission in Beattyville, Kentucky since 1953. Preacher Bill visited the public schools throughout eastern Kentucky conducting programs for about 40,000 students on twice yearly basis. The Crusaders gospel team that Preacher Bill leads has changed team members over the years, including many times that Joyce has participated, but he has been a constant cast member for nearly 60 years. “Children” from as young as 75 on down have seen this widely known Christian ventriloquist and preacher as he came to their school.

He pastored Jacks Branch Bible church for 30 years and also pastored at Bethany Bible Church. Preacher Bill authored "The Dummy in the Middle" which recounted and tells his life story in the book The Dummy in the Middle. He has raised over $50,000 since the release of the book for the work of Youth Haven Bible Camp. Mr. Bill Holeman was born June 6, 1929 and passed away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 21, 2017.

* * * * *

Link to "The Dummy In The Middle" DVD Trailer produced in December 2011

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMhmZ9ECo5o