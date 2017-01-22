Police in Laurel County arrest 10 during ongoing burglary investigation

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Kyle Gray, and Detective Chris Edwards arrested 10 individuals at two different residences on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2017 at approximately 5 PM.

The detectives were investigating a lead that had developed regarding a burglary that had been investigated by Deputy Cody Faulconer on January 10, 2017 off South Whitley Rd. where five electronic tablets, a flat screen television, and two shotguns had been stolen from inside a residence.

Apparently, information was developed after some of the stolen items were posted on Facebook for sale.

Detectives attempted to make contact with those individuals and during their investigation located individuals in possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and children present in the 2 locations where drugs were found or being used. In addition during the investigation detectives located the stolen flat screen TV and two shotguns that had apparently been ditched in a dumpster behind a business in London after suspects became afraid as investigators questioned suspects.

Arrested at the first residence detectives traveled to on Douglas Boulevard approximately 8 miles south of London was:

Bo Johnson age 29 of Douglas Blvd., Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces first offense; three counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; and two counts of receiving stolen property – firearm.

Heather Johnson age 28 of Douglas Blvd., Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces – first offense; and three counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree.

Dillion Deatherage age 21 of Douglas Blvd., Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and three counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree. This subject was also wanted on an outstanding Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court.

Detectives located suspected marijuana, scales, pipes and bongs. Bo Johnson admitted to purchasing 2 shotguns that he later learned were stolen. Also three children lived in the residence.

Detectives then traveled to another location as their investigation continued and there on Miracle Lane in London they located 7 adults with drug paraphernalia which they try to hide as deputies conducted their investigation. 2 small children were also in the residence.

Seven persons were arrested after it was determined that they had been smoking marijuana in the residence where two small children resided and are identified as:

Johnny Herbert II age 46 of Miracle Ln., London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; and two counts of wanton endangerment second-degree.

Marianne Herbert age 24 of Miracle Ln., London charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree.

Crystal Herbert age 21 of Miracle Ln., London charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Herbert III age 26 of Miracle Ln., London charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and nine counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Hutton age 27 of Miracle Ln., London charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aliscia Herbert age 45 of Miracle Ln., London charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree.

Ethan Frary age 19 of Miracle Ln., London charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

All 10 individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Assisting on the case were Detective James Sizemore, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Sgt. Robbie Grimes.

Social services removed the children.

The investigation is continuing by detectives with more arrests expected.

Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of drug paraphernalia provided by LSO