KSP Charges Greenup Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





RUSSELL, Ky. — On January 19, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Stephen D. Preston, 67, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Preston was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a business in Russell on January 19, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Preston is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.