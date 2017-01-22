BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 687 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

KSP Charges Greenup Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Sunday, 22 January 2017 10:04 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


RUSSELL, Ky. — On January 19, 2017, at approximately 3:10 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Stephen D. Preston, 67, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Preston was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a business in Russell on January 19, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Preston is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.