Telephone scam in/around Whitley County





WCSD Press Release - The sheriff’s department has received calls from locals that suggest this area is being targeted by persons attempting to unlawfully access bank accounts.

As a general rule, never provide any banking or personal information during an unsolicited phone call. Financial service providers may contact you by phone if your account has been compromised, but they generally never request personal information.

If you have any concerns about a call, simply hang up. Do not call that number back. Instead, contact your local bank directly and ask if there are any issues you should be aware of.

From our experience, it seems phone scams come and go, focusing on certain areas at a time. While the threat always exist, please know there currently seems to be an increase in such calls within our community. Please share this information with your friends and family, especially those who may be more susceptible to falling for these scams and those who cannot access the internet to read this and other cautionary posts. Thank you.