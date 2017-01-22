BIGBARN Radio Live

Theft by Unlawful Taking arrest in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Christopher Baker age 37 of Middleground Way, London on Thursday night January 19, 2017 at approximately 9:10 PM.

The arrest occurred off Jackson Road, approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were called to a dispute complaint there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that allegedly this individual had stolen numerous items from the victim from the residence there. Items included a black leather Harley-Davidson jacket, fishing poles, case knives, and a limited edition case knife collection – total value of the theft was approximately $1000.

The victim apparently detained the suspect until deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies determined that the suspect was under the influence.

Christopher Baker was charged with theft by unlawful taking – $500 or more but under $10,000, and public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

