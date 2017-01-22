BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 689 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement


Now Hiring
in Clay County

Laurel Creek Nursing and
Rehabilitation Center has
openings for RNs and LPNs.
We are offering a
$3,000 sign on bonus
for acceptable applicants.

Also available is a position
for a part time van driver
with a CDL license.
Please apply in person or
contact the facility at
606-598-6163

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Scam / Fraud Alert / Laurel County

Sunday, 22 January 2017 11:48 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


London, KY - On Friday, January 20, 2017 Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received several reports of a scam / fraud that targets victims by phone.

Victims are reporting that they were contacted by an automated call from Cumberland Valley National Bank advising that their credit card had been locked. The automated call advised the victims in order to unlock the credit card they had to enter their credit card number and social security number. All the victims are reporting that the phone call came from the same number (844-201-8954).

Kentucky State Police, Post 11 urges the public not to answer any phone calls from that number and to remember several basic guidelines in regards to their personal information.

Never give personal information out over the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact and know who you are speaking to.

Immediately call or visit your bank to report suspicious activity on your account that appears concerning or questionable.

If you are a victim of this type of scam you should contact a law enforcement agency and you’re banking institution.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.