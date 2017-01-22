Scam / Fraud Alert / Laurel County





London, KY - On Friday, January 20, 2017 Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received several reports of a scam / fraud that targets victims by phone.

Victims are reporting that they were contacted by an automated call from Cumberland Valley National Bank advising that their credit card had been locked. The automated call advised the victims in order to unlock the credit card they had to enter their credit card number and social security number. All the victims are reporting that the phone call came from the same number (844-201-8954).

Kentucky State Police, Post 11 urges the public not to answer any phone calls from that number and to remember several basic guidelines in regards to their personal information.

Never give personal information out over the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact and know who you are speaking to.

Immediately call or visit your bank to report suspicious activity on your account that appears concerning or questionable.

If you are a victim of this type of scam you should contact a law enforcement agency and you’re banking institution.