Criminal Trespassing arrest by LSO deputies

Sunday, 22 January 2017 14:38
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Brandon Broughton arrested Charles Allen age 26 of Oneal Rd., London on Friday afternoon January 20, 2017 at approximately 1:52 PM.

The arrest occurred on Fire Station road approximately 2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject breaking into a vehicle at a business off North Laurel Rd.

When deputies arrived at the scene the owner of the vehicle gave a detailed description of the male subject that had fled the scene. Deputy Brandon Broughton, who was assisting, located the suspect a short distance away.

The two deputies conducted an investigation and received a positive identification from the victim resulting in the arrest of the suspect who was charged with criminal trespassing – second-degree and giving officer a false name or address – this subject gave deputies a false name during the investigation.

Charles Allen was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

