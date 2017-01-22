KSP Conducts Death Investigation in Madison County





RICHMOND, Ky. (January 22, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 3:00 pm yesterday afternoon after a vehicle was spotted in a Madison County creek, and is now conducting a death investigation.

KSP Post 7 and Madison County First Responders responded to Silver Creek at the end of Duck Branch Road near Poosey Ridge Road in rural Madison County, and located a Dark Gray Toyota passenger vehicle partially submerged in the water. A male was located inside the vehicle, and pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner before being removed early this morning by first responders.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim is believed to be Fred Warner, 78 years old of Richmond, who was last seen in Richmond on December 18, 2016. The victim will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper John Northern. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire & Rescue, Richmond Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, and the Madison County Coroner.