LSO deputy dispatched to a domestic violence altercation





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson arrested Michael Hodge age 40 of Wagers Rd., Lily early Saturday morning January 21, 2017 at approximately 1:05 AM.

The arrest occurred off Wagers road, approximately 6 miles south of London after Deputy Jackson was dispatched to a domestic violence altercation there.

Upon arrival Deputy Jackson observed this subject in the front yard yelling so loud that he could be heard throughout the neighborhood as he cursed, yelled and screamed. Deputy Jackson conducted an investigation and learned that this subject had hit his girlfriend in the face with his fist and hands several times. Michael Hodge was also determined to be under the influence.

This individual was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; disorderly conduct – second degree; and alcohol intoxication public place and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

