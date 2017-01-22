KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Lincoln County





STANFORD, Ky. (January 22, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called just before 10:30 this morning in reference to a fatal collision that occurred on KY 1781 in Lincoln County.

The initial investigation indicates that Johnnie Estep, 59 years old of Waynesburg, was driving a Silver Nissan Frontier south on KY 1781 near Broughtontown Road. The vehicle travelled across the oncoming lane of traffic before striking a tree off the left side of the roadway. Estep appeared to be unrestrained at the time of the collision, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Derek Walls. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Lincoln Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County EMS, and the Lincoln County Coroner.